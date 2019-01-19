Wintry mix possible north Saturday; big chill to follow

ROANOKE, Va. - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday for Craig, Botetourt, Amherst and Rockbridge Counties along with the Highlands. This is where we could see some pockets of freezing drizzle and perhaps even a burst of wet snow during the day Saturday.

Temperatures, for most of us, will hover in the 30s during the daytime before rising at night. Rain chances will rise too at night, as an area of low pressure works its way in from the west.

Most of the rain moves out Sunday morning. The more dry time we have, the lesser chance there is of a flash freeze Sunday afternoon. Areas west of the Parkway stand a better chance of that, especially on shaded roads, because that's where temperatures will drop below freezing first.

It will take longer for temperatures to drop from Roanoke and points east Sunday, which could also limit our threat of a flash freeze in these locations.

Make sure to bundle up Sunday night, if you plan to watch the lunar eclipse. Temperatures will fall into the teens and single digits. When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder at times heading into Monday morning.

Any chance for snow Sunday into Sunday night will mainly be in the mountains of West Virginia, where we could see 1-3". Places like Whitetop, Mountain Lake and areas above 3,000 feet in elevation in Bath or Highland County could see some light snow accumulation too.

