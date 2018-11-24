Wintry mix to a cold rain Saturday

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday.

A few snowflakes will be possible for the higher elevations but the main precipitation types early will be freezing rain and sleet.

This will mostly be focused along and west of I-81 until mid-morning.

A glazing to about .15 inches of ice will be possible.

By mid-morning, most of the precipitation should become a steady cold rain until around lunchtime.

It’ll become more hit-and-miss early Saturday afternoon before ending late in the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

This system will be nothing like what we had a week ago but do be cautious of slick spots on the roadways early Saturday morning.

Road temperatures are running cooler this time around.

Spotty power outages will be possible along and west of I-81.

The clouds will continue to decrease Saturday evening and overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s.

We should have plenty of sunshine around for Sunday with temperatures surging into the upper-50s to near 60 degrees.

