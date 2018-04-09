Wintry weather Monday, then turning warmer

ROANOKE, Va - A quick disturbance stirs up some rain and snow showers Monday morning.

A light accumulation of snow is possible along and west of I-81 on grassy and elevated areas.

Most roads should remain dry but drivers should watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, otherwise it's mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The clouds break apart tonight and lows tumble into the 30s.

Finally, much warmer air works into the region for Tuesday.

Afternoon highs surge into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The 70s return later this week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.