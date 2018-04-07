Wintry weather strikes again

ROANOKE, Va. - Wintry weather is back, but it won't be sticking around for long.

Expect rain, sleet and even snow across southwest Virginia Saturday.

Most of the precipitation across the region should be rain this morning.

Colder air works in this afternoon from the north to the south.

Temperatures fall into the lower 40s and mid 30s.

It's mostly snow west of I-81, and into the Highlands where 1-3 inches is possible on grassy areas.

Rain, sleet and even a few wet snowflakes will mix in for the Roanoke Valley and portions of the New River Valley, where little to no accumulation of snow is expected.

Southside should receive mostly rain from this event.

The precipitation ends late this evening and our skies will clear.

We start Sunday off with plenty of sunshine, and then clouds roll in late.

Highs for Sunday climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another round of rain and snow is on the way for Monday.

