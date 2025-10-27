Pin It To Win It- 1st & 10 Edition

We are in the midst of high school football season, and we are throwing the challenge flag on all of our Friday football fanatics.

This year we are challenging you to send in your favorite pics from your Friday night under the stadium lights. Bands, cheerleaders, or that 99 yard touchdown run.. we want to see it ALL. We cannot wait to see what you guys capture out on the gridiron every week. Submit your photos/videos on our Pin It platform and tell your friends to go give it a like! The person who’s footage receives the most engagement will be our Pin It To Win It champion.

Here’s to you. Let us see your fierce Friday fandom!

How to use Pin It:

To help share and celebrate these stories, you can submit your story or your loved one’s story via “Pin It”:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video.

Select “1st & 10” as the channel.

Hit submit!

Tell your friends to sign up as a WSLS Insider and give your post a like!

By sharing your pin you are automatically in consideration for the contest, however please keep in mind, we are not looking for the person that posts the most images, but rather the post that receives the most interaction on one particular pin.

Best of luck. We can’t wait to see your school spirit.