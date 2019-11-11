Closed Captioning Information

For closed captioning concerns, please contact our captioning hotline: 540-512-1600 or email captioning.complaint@wsls.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to:

Ricky Williams Director of Technology WSLS-TV 821 5th Street NE Roanoke, VA 24016 Phone: 540-512-1600 or email rwilliams@wsls.com

Before sending a written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint.