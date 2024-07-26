New owners promise seamless experience at Blacksburg Bed and Breakfast

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A locally-owned bed-and-breakfast in Blacksburg is under new leadership and ownership after an overbookings controversy during Virginia Tech’s graduation week.

The Blacksburg Bed and Breakfast was formally known as the Clay Corner Inn, but during the spring of 2024, the former management overbooked the bed and breakfast off Virginia Tech’s campus, leading to families being stranded.

Now, the new owners and managers of the bed and breakfast tell us they want to make the guest experience seamless and easy.

“Focus on the quality of experience from the time that people book to the time they leave,” said Pawel Nazarewicz, owner of Blacksburg Bed and Breakfast. “Just make sure when they stay here, their takeaway is ‘This is the place that I want to continue coming to.”

At the bed and breakfast, there are comfortable rooms, common spaces for people to hang out, a pool and more to help folks feel at home.