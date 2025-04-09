Three killed, three injured, after shooting in Spotsylvania County, police still in search of suspect

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Three people are dead and three are injured after a shooting in Spotsylvania, Virginia Tuesday evening, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they responded to the area Olde Greenwhich Circle in Spotsylvania at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found multiple people shot. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has confirmed three people are dead and three victims have been transported to local hospitals.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation and that they do not know the ages of any of the victims.

Officials also said no suspect or suspects have been apprehended as of 7:43 p.m.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.