Board of Elections unable to certify redistricting vote as court decision looms

Uncertainty is growing around Virginia’s redistricting referendum after the Virginia Board of Elections said Friday it could not certify the April 21 vote due to an ongoing court injunction.

During a regularly scheduled meeting, the board — which oversees election administration and ensures vote accuracy — said it is barred from certifying the results while the matter is under review by the Virginia Supreme Court.

“The State Board of Elections is currently under an injunction that prohibits certification of the results,” an official said during the meeting. “This matter is pending before the Virginia Supreme Court. Once we get a decision, we’ll act accordingly,” a board member said in a meeting.

The delay leaves the future of the referendum — and any potential redrawing of congressional districts — in limbo. Election officials typically must certify results within two weeks, a deadline that would fall around May 5. However, that deadline may not matter now that the court is weighing the case.

The dispute stems from legal challenges filed after the referendum passed. Opponents have raised concerns about the process of how the amendment was passed and when the redistricting process was carried out, prompting a judge in Tazewell County to block certification of the vote.

In response, Jay Jones asked the state’s highest court to intervene and allow certification to proceed. The court declined, leaving the injunction in place for now.

Until the court issues a ruling, the certification process remains stalled — raising questions about whether new district lines can be finalized ahead of Virginia’s November primaries.