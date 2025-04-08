TC Miller Elementary School will be closing after Lynchburg School Board vote

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The fate of TC Miller Elementary School has now been decided. The school will be shut down and turned into a hub for 10 Pre-K classes after a 6-3 vote Tuesday evening.

As previously reported, in May of last year, Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 in favor of keeping the school open for one more year and set aside $1.6 million to do so. The vote also kept Sandusky open as well. But after Tuesday’s vote TC Miller will be shut down.

This is a developing story, and we will have more Tuesday night on 10 News at 11.