Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center takes in owlet, reminds Virginians not to cut down trees unless absolutely necessary

Photo of the orphaned owlet that is now in the care of the SWVA Wildlife Center.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has welcomed a new eastern screech owlet, and is using the opportunity to remind Virginians not to cut down trees unless it is absolutely necessary!

The SWVA Wildlife Center explained in a Facebook post that this owlet is a victim of unnecessary tree cutting. All trees, even dead ones, are possible habitats for local wildlife. If you need to cut a tree down, the best time to do so is in January. During the winter, many animals are searching for mates and have not yet begun nesting.

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Luckily, the owlet under the care of the Wildlife Center was uninjured when his tree was cut down, but he is effectively orphaned.

For more information on the SWVA Wildlife Center, click here.