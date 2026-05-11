Roanoke Police Department issues statement regarding arrest after video goes viral on social media

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Monday that it had been made aware of a video that is circulating on social media regarding an arrest that took place on Sunday.

RPD issued the following statement along with bodycam footage:

The Roanoke Police Department is aware of the video circulating social media of an arrest yesterday. In the interest of transparency and fostering trust within our community, we are releasing body-worn camera footage from the arresting officer. On May 10, 2026, at 1:35 p.m., a Roanoke Police officer responded to the 2000 block of Carvin Street NE for a trespassing report. Upon arrival, the officer located a man exiting a large U-Haul, later identified as 34-year-old Ronnie Lee Reed, of Martinsville. The officer began speaking with Mr. Reed and determined he had active warrants. The officer attempted to take Mr. Reed into custody by grabbing his wrist, and he then swung a fist at the officer. They both fall to the ground and the officer lands on top of Mr. Reed. He produces a knife in his right hand and begins threatening to kill himself and stab the officer. The officer tells Mr. Reed multiple times to drop the knife and delivers closed fist strikes to his face. Once Mr. Reed drops the knife, the officer takes him into custody. Mr. Reed was arrested on the outstanding warrants and additionally charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, attempt to intimidate or impede law enforcement, and resisting arrest. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the detention center. In accordance with policy regarding use of force incidents, the Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation of this incident. Roanoke Police Department

You can watch the video below. Be aware, the footage contains blood, violence, and heavy profanity.