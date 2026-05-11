Mission BBQ to give free sandwiches to veterans and active military members during Armed Forces Week

Mission BBQ announced that it would honor active duty military and veterans during Armed Forces Week by offering a free sandwich to a different branch of the military each day to say thank you.

Mission BBQ will do this from May 11 through May 16, and on Saturday, May 16, in observance of Armed Forces Day, Mission BBQ will host “Lunch with the Heroes” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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Officials extend the invitation for active duty military and veterans to enjoy a free sandwich and a live singing of the National Anthem. Mission BBQ said that it is indebted to the sacrifices that all service members have made to our country and wishes to pay tribute to each branch of the military throughout this momentous week.