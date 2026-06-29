Parkway Brewing Company opening Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. – Parkway Brewing is expanding its reach in the Roanoke Valley.

Established in 2012, the brewery started in Salem and is now opening a new location on Campbell Avenue in Downtown Roanoke.

Construction is wrapping up at the new location as staff prepares for the grand opening. Parkway aims to increase access by becoming the latest bar venue in downtown Roanoke.

Manager and brewmaster Mike Pesinger says the goal is to bring the feel of their Salem location to a new place.

“The reality is we have a really great community in Salem. We think it would be smart to export the same community down here. But maybe with more of that downtown feel to it,” Pesinger said.

The location is expected to open soon.