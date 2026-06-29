What you need to know about Virginia DMV’s mobile ID app

There’s a new way to carry around your driver’s license.

The DMV is encouraging all virginia drivers to download the digital version to their phones.

Virginia Mobile ID is a new, free app that stores a secure digital version of state-issued licenses or non-driver IDs on smartphones.

The DMV says it can be used at TSA checkpoints in more than 350 airports nationwide, including six in virginia, and at a growing number of businesses and government agencies.

“Mobile ID is a digital form of your driver’s license,” said Mike Pressendo, director of communications and marketing at the DMV. “So, it does everything your driver’s license does, but it’s on your phone.”

Officials say users stay in control of what information is shared, and the app doesn’t track or store personal data.

To get yours, download the free virginia mobile ID app, scan your driver’s license and follow the setup instructions.

You still need a physical license to drive, but the DMV hopes more Virginians will adopt the digital option.