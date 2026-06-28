From Storms to Scorching Heat

Sunday Morning:

Marginal, Level 1/5 (WSLS 2026)

A Marginal Risk for severe weather remains in place today across parts of the region. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, we are anticipating the stronger cells to remain to the south. Southside is most likely to see any storms that become severe.

Upper Level System (WSLS 2026)

An upper-level system moving across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys will provide the lift needed for showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Combined with warm, humid air, this system will support scattered storms capable of producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Washout of a Sunday (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows rounds of showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread late this morning and continuing through the afternoon. While there will be some breaks in the rain, expect periods of wet weather with locally heavy downpours before activity slows down later tonight.

Above Average Temps Coming Soon (WSLS 2026)

Once today’s system moves out, high pressure will start to build into the eastern United States. By the middle and end of next week, temperatures will be soaring well above average.

Clear Skies & Heat Ahead (WSLS 2026)

Our 7-Day forecast shows sunshine and drier conditions as we move into next week. High temperatures will be our main concern as we move into the middle and end of the week, with highs climbing into the upper 90s and maybe even topping off into the 100s in some parts of the region.