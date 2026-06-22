Roanoke homeowner says a Flock Device was installed on her property without notice

ROANOKE, Va. – A homeowner in Northwest Roanoke says she was caught off guard after discovering what appears to be a gunshot detection device installed on her property without any advance warning.

Kat Vaughn says she was walking with her two children back from a nearby park when she spotted an unfamiliar device on her property a few feet away from the road. She later had an officer from the Roanoke Police Department come out to help identify it.

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“We didn’t receive anything in the mail. I double checked to make sure that there was no emails or anything about it,” Vaughn said.

The device was identified as a Flock Raven audio detection unit, installed just a couple of yards from her home.

City approved 75 devices in April

Vaughn says she later learned the device is tied to Roanoke’s expanding public safety technology network. In April, Roanoke City Council voted to install 75 Raven audio detection devices across the city.

During the approval process, police described the devices as audio-only, with no cameras. Officials said the units are placed in what they call data-driven, high-crime areas, and that the system is event-triggered — not continuous recording. Police also noted the system does not monitor conversations and is funded through grant money.

According to city documents, many of the planned installations are expected to be placed within public right-of-way.

Vaughn’s address is not on approved list

City council documents from the day of the April vote included a list of 75 locations — and Vaughn’s address was not among them.

The responding officer also appeared unfamiliar with the device at first, according to Vaughn.

“And when the officer got out here, he wasn’t sure what it was either. So, we went and got a tall ladder to be able to get up to take a picture of it closer. And he said, yeah, I think you’re right. It’s a gun surveillance device. And he said that they actually weren’t supposed to be installed until July,” Vaughn said.

City to provide answers

10 News has reached out to both the Roanoke City Police Department and City Council seeking answers on several key questions, including public right-of-way clarification, whether residents are notified before installation, and whether this specific device was part of the April approval.

The Roanoke Police Department responded to 10 News in an email, saying, “We are working on this.” The city and police department have been given a deadline of Wednesday, with a full report expected Thursday, June 25.

This is a developing story, and we are working for you to find out more.