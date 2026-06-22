Pennsylvania woman, 70, killed in I-77 Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 70-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 2:45 p.m. on I-77 northbound at the 4-mile marker.

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State troopers say a 2005 Coachman Encore recreational vehicle was travelling northbound on I-77 when it lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail. The passenger, Gretchen H. Karcher, of Versailles, Pennsylvania, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 73-year-old Ronald J. Winkler, also from Versailles, Pennsylvania, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.