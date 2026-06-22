Man seriously injured in overnight Lynchburg shooting, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Yorktown Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by the Lynchburg Fire Department.

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The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.