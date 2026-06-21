Five new Virginia laws starting July 1: What you need to know

Several new Virginia laws take effect July 1, touching nearly every corner of daily life — from gun sales and criminal records to job applications, speeding and even takeout containers.

Here’s a look at five changes Virginia residents may want to know about.

New restrictions on semi-automatic firearms, high-capacity magazines

Virginia will limit the future sale, manufacture and transfer of certain semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines beginning July 1.

Current owners may keep firearms they already legally own, but the new restrictions are already sparking debate over gun rights and public safety.

Clean Slate Act seals criminal records

The Clean Slate Act allows eligible misdemeanors and some low-level felonies to be automatically sealed, making it easier for Virginians to find jobs and housing.

Supporters estimate more than 100,000 criminal records to be sealed belonging to people who were convicted but have not reoffended in the past seven years.

While the Clean Slate Act expands access to record sealing, eligible Virginians will still need to apply through the courts in many cases to have their records sealed.

Wage transparency, salary history ban

Many Virginia employers will now be required to disclose salary ranges in job postings, giving applicants more information and bargaining power before they apply.

A companion salary history ban also takes effect July 1, prohibiting employers from requesting a candidate’s past salary or wage history.

Speed-limiting devices for reckless drivers

Judges will have the authority to require certain speeding offenders to install speed-governing technology in their vehicles. The measure targets repeat reckless drivers and high-speed offenders.

Supporters say it’s aimed at preventing dangerous repeat behaviors and reducing deadly crashes on Virginia roads.

Styrofoam ban expands statewide

More food vendors across Virginia will be required to stop using foam takeout containers starting July 1 as part of the state’s ongoing, phased environmental initiative.

The ban enters phase two on July 1, expanding from large chain restaurants to all remaining food vendors statewide.

While all five laws officially take effect July 1, some elements of enforcement may roll out gradually over time.