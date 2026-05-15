Virginia’s new gun law bans the future sale of semi-automatic firearms on July 1, dividing gun owners and supporters

Beginning July 1, Virginia will prohibit the future sale, manufacture and transfer of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds under a new law supporters say is aimed at reducing access to weapons commonly used in mass shootings.

The measure allows current owners to keep firearms they legally possess. In some cases, those weapons may also be transferred to immediate family members.

Supporters, including state lawmakers who backed the legislation, say the goal is to gradually reduce the number of high-capacity firearms in circulation.

“I think that is going to make a big difference,” said Saddam Salim, who helped guide the bill through the General Assembly. “What I believe it’s going to do is over time in the next five to 10 years, it’s going to reduce the number of the high capacity assault weapons that are going to be available to folks.”

Salim said lawmakers narrowed the bill’s language after reviewing similar laws in other states and considering concerns from gun owners. He emphasized that the law does not require the surrender of currently owned firearms.

“No one is ever going to go to your home and say, ‘Where did you get your weapons from?” Salim said. “You can still carry it. You can still have it in your possession.”

Gun owners in Southwest Virginia, however, argue the law unfairly targets lawful owners who use firearms for hunting, recreation, and self-defense.

“I don’t think it’s going to make anybody safer, really,” said Curtis Gillespie. “You’re trying to solve a cultural and societal issue with a legislative problem.”

Gillespie said lawmakers should instead focus on measures such as safe storage requirements, universal background checks, and additional training standards.

“I think that you have a really strong case for safe storage laws, universal background checks and maybe even certification and training requirements,” he said. “Focus on the policies that might actually make a difference without limiting people’s rights.”

The law has already faced legal opposition. Within hours of being signed, the National Rifle Association and other gun-rights groups filed lawsuits in state and federal court challenging the measure, arguing it violates Second Amendment protections.

NRA-ILA Executive Director John Commerford said the organization plans to fight the law in court. “Abigail Spanberger isn’t going to ban America’s rifle on our watch,” he said.

Lawmakers said they anticipated legal challenges.

“We are sending a version that we feel comfortable that the courts are going to look and say, they did everything they could without infringing on someone else’s rights, while also protecting someone else’s freedom and rights,” said Salim.

The law is set to take effect July 1, though ongoing court challenges could determine whether parts of it are ultimately enforced.