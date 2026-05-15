Hollins Library renovation project set to begin in June

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Construction is about to take place for Roanoke County’s Hollins Branch Library.

The project is set to begin in June with construction expected to wrap up next summer. Once it is done, leaders say it will be a modernized finish with more natural light coming through the building.

The current Hollins Library location will close next Wednesday, May 20, before briefly re-opening at Green Ridge Recreation Center in meeting room “C” on May 23.

We were able to consider building the library on the same spot with almost, I’d say, a 90% renovation down to the walls. When you see the library, you’re going to think it’s brand new."

In the meantime, visitors can stop by and sign the memory wall. Staf will also have time capsule memories on display.