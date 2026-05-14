Brandywine Apartments residents left without water, working toilets for days

ROANOKE, Va. – Residents of the Brandywine Apartments in Roanoke say they have been living without running water or functioning toilets for days — some dealing with sewage seeping directly into their units.

The problem, centered in Building C of the complex, has left families and seniors without showers, clean drinking water, or basic sanitation since Sunday. A tip to the 10 News Help Center first brought the situation to light.

Management has brought in portable toilets and hand-washing stations as a temporary fix, but many tenants say those measures fall far short of what they need.

‘Why would I have to go out there?’

One resident, who is 80 years old and disabled, described the situation as especially difficult for herself and her neighbors.

“I’m disabled. Got older people next to me and a couple of people who can’t get to the porta-johns,” she said.

Another resident said a medical issue has made using the portable facilities even harder.

“I haven’t recovered from the burn on my foot and I can’t get back to the porta-potty,” she said.

For some tenants, the idea of using outdoor portable toilets while continuing to pay rent felt unacceptable.

“When I found out they were bringing porta-johns, I kinda was a little hesitant about that cause again, why would I have to go out there when I pay rent here?” one resident said.

Crews working, but no firm timeline

10 News saw crews on site working to repair the plumbing failure. Workers had to shut off the water supply and jackhammer part of the lot to access the blockage. The portable toilets and hand-washing stations behind Building C will remain in place until repairs are complete.

When 10 News spoke with the on-site apartment manager, she was unable to provide a firm timeline and referred questions to the corporate office. 10 News then reached out to the owner of the complex, Sentinel Properties, and spoke with President Richard Sayers.

“What they found in the pipes, which unfortunately [is] not unusual, were T-shirts and wipes and rags people were flushing down the toilets and caused a clog and a block, a major block,” Sayers said. “And I just got off the phone with my supervisor a few minutes ago, Jalen, there’s a second major blockage.”

Sayers said crews are working as quickly as possible to restore full service, though a timeline for completion remains unclear.

Health department contacted

The smell and the mess have made some units nearly unlivable, tenants say, raising growing health and safety concerns for the families and seniors in Building C.

10 News reached out to the local health department to ask whether officials can provide assistance to residents. A response is still pending.

In the meantime, tenants say they are not looking for another temporary fix — they want a plan and a clear timeline for when their water and sewer service will be fully restored.