‘Swing for Cash’ Golf Classic honors life and legacy of Cash Gaudio

LYNCHBURG, VA – “This is my thumbprint, and this is his thumbprint, and these are both in his handwriting,” Shannon Meyers said, pointing to one of the many tattoos she has in honor of her son, Cash Gaudio.

For Meyers, her son is always with her.

“I would hold him, and he’d put his head just like this on my shoulder, in my neck. And one day I said, ‘buddy, you’re getting so heavy, what am I going to do when I can’t carry you anymore?’ and he said, still asleep, ‘then I’ll just carry you,’” she said, showing another one of her tattoos.

That memory - and many others - fuel the work Meyers and her family are doing to keep Cash’s legacy alive.

“It’s just so hard to come to terms with how there can be so much bad in the world, and such a light, who meant so much to so many people, how a person like that is gone,” Meyers said.

Cash was shot and killed in 2024, when he was just 19 years old. Now, ahead of what would have been his 21st birthday, loved ones are preparing for the second annual ‘Swing for Cash’ Golf Classic.

“His birthday is really hard. Every day is really hard. So having this positive thing be near that time is great,” Meyers said.

Last year, the tournament raised $45,000 - helping create scholarships through the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation, for student athletes who embody Cash’s character.

“That is completely attributed to how much people love cash, and how impactful his life was and is,” Meyers said.

She says Cash loved making sure the people around him knew Jesus - and encouraged them to live up to their fullest potential, whether that was in the classroom or on the basketball court.

“I’m sure you see a little bit of Cash in every one of these recipients,” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman said.

“Yes, because it’s really important to us that the recipients embody some of his values,” Meyers said.

The tournament returns May 20th, the day before Cash’s birthday, at London Downs Golf Course.

Teams filled fast, but new this year is the ‘Spin for Cash’ online charity auction.

It’s a mix of items you’d expect in an auction — but instead of bidding, it’s done raffle-style through a spin-the-wheel setup.

“It’s just a really cool way to include more people,” Meyers said.

For Meyers, it’s about carrying on Cash’s legacy, while letting him know how loved he always is.

“I’m so proud of him. And that will never ever change,” she said.

For more information on how to get involved with ‘Spin for Cash,’ click here.

For information on ‘Swing for Cash,’ click here.

For information on the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation, click here.