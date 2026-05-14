Federal funding heads to Virginia airports, Kaine says investments could expand service and capacity

Millions in federal funding are headed to eight Virginia airports as part of long-term infrastructure and safety upgrades, according to U.S. Senator Tim Kaine during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

While Roanoke and Lynchburg airports are not among the facilities receiving this round of grants, Kaine said the investments are part of a broader, years-in-the-making process tied to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) capital improvement planning.

Airport upgrades aimed at safety — and potential expansion

During the briefing, Kaine said airport grants typically focus on core infrastructure needs such as runway upgrades, fencing, and security improvements. But he added that some projects can also lay the groundwork for future growth in service.

“Sometimes it’s even things like adding capacity that enables either more flights or flights to more locations, including international flights,” Kaine said.

He pointed to past federal investments in Virginia airports, including improvements at Richmond’s airport that helped pave the way for expanded international service. Officials recently announced new international flights from Richmond to Mexico, expected to begin in January 2027.

At the local level, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport said such funding decisions are typically coordinated over multiple years with the FAA, often as part of long-term capital improvement plans rather than one-off awards.

Roanoke Airport not included in this round

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport says it did not submit a funding request this year because its current projects are already covered under previously awarded FAA grants.

According to the airport, those existing grants include construction work on Taxiway B rehabilitation and the design phase for Runway 6–24. Both projects were applied for and approved in last year’s funding cycle.

Broader policy debate in Washington

Kaine’s press conference also touched on several major federal policy debates expected to come up in the Senate next week, including foreign policy, immigration funding, and student loan forgiveness.

On immigration-related funding, Kaine said Senate Republicans are expected to advance a reconciliation package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection, while Democrats plan to offer amendments seeking reforms such as increased transparency and limits on enforcement tactics.

He also criticized a proposed $1 billion allocation for a White House ballroom project, arguing the money should instead be directed toward programs like SNAP benefits, Medicaid coverage, and affordable housing.

Student loan forgiveness rule at issue

Kaine also highlighted his opposition to a Trump administration regulation involving the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. He argued the rule would give the Secretary of Education broad discretion to determine what qualifies as “public service,” which he said could undermine the program’s original intent.

The senator said the program—created with bipartisan support under President George W. Bush—was meant to support teachers, firefighters, nurses, and other public service workers by forgiving student loan debt after years of qualifying employment.

Foreign policy and war powers debate

Earlier in the briefing, Kaine also reiterated his opposition to the administration’s handling of a recent military conflict involving Iran, arguing that Congress should have been consulted before the use of force. He said he continues to push weekly war powers resolutions in the Senate to require congressional authorization for military action.