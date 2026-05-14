Roanoke to celebrate National Bike to Work Day with citywide stations, guided tour

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is gearing up for National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 15, with five celebration stations set up across the city from 7 to 9 a.m.

Cyclists can stop at each location to enjoy free coffee and donuts, along with a chance to enter a raffle for prizes.

Organizers say the event is designed to encourage more people to try biking as a commuting option while highlighting Roanoke’s growing network of bike-friendly routes.

Flyer (Courtesy of Roanoke) (ROA2026)

Participants can also take part in a guided tour that stops at each celebration station, offering riders a way to experience the full event and connect with other cyclists.

Bike Route (BTW) (BTW2026)

Rob Issem, Roanoke’s Complete Streets and Vision Zero coordinator, says the goal is to help more people consider biking as part of their daily commute.

“So the top reason for participating in Bike to Work Day is because it’s going to be big fun. Really riding your bike to work, just starting your day with a little bit of movement, fresh air, and some friends.”

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