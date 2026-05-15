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Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information regarding 2022 shooting that left one dead, four injured

Law enforcement is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

10 News Digital Team

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MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – Law enforcement is seeking new information regarding a 2022 Amherst County murder case and is offering up to $30,000 as a reward, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO is requesting more information surrounding the murder of 21-year-old T’Khira Monique Browley, who was killed in a shooting incident in March 2022 that left four others injured in Madison Heights. The sheriff’s office said in 2022 that they were having “a tough time getting information.”

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Authorities said there are some “new developments” in the case and are optimistic they may be one step closer to bringing closure and justice to the Browley family. Because of this, law enforcement is asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

There is also an award for additional information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this case. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has posted a $10,000 reward, and the FBI has posted an additional $20,000 reward.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

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