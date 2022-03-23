Authorities release new details in deadly Amherst County shooting

There are still no new leads after a deadly shooting in Amherst County.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the deadly Madison Heights shooting that happened over the weekend.

One woman was killed and four others were shot around 1:47 a.m. at 351 Old Wright Shop Road.

Authorities say no one has been arrested and they don’t have any leads on the gunman. However, they do believe this was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the public.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived and found a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. T’Khira Monique Browley, 21, was pronounced dead on the scene. She’s a Lynchburg mother of young twin boys.

This isn’t the first time the family has lost a loved one to gun violence. Family member, Dre’Yon Browley, was shot and killed in May 2019 just weeks before graduating from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg.

The sheriff’s office also reports that four people were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with gunshot wounds related to the same incident.

Authorities say an 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the back. They say a 30-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

The Sheriff says they are making plans for a press conference regarding the shooting. Authorities say they’re having a tough time getting information.

They’re asking people to come forward so that they can bring justice to the family. Anyone with information is urged to call 434-946-9300.