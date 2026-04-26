Two arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Botetourt County last week, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said Special Agents with the James River Regional Drug Task Force, working in coordination with deputies from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 81, Exit 156, on April 17.

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Authorities said a K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, which resulted in law enforcement finding around 34 grams of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement said as a result of the search, they arrested the two occupants of the vehicle: 23-year-old Shyanne Bryant and 23-year-old Charles Fitzgerald. They were both charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (20 grams or more) and were held at the Botetourt County Jail without bond.

“This case demonstrates exactly how committed our agencies are to working together across jurisdictional lines to target and arrest those who are poisoning our communities.” Rockbridge County and Lexington City Sheriff Tony McFaddin, Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward, and Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.