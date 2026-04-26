Roanoke rolls out “Slow Your Roll” campaign to boost traffic safety

ROANOKE, VA – Before you speed through your morning commute, Roanoke City is asking drivers to tap the brakes.

The city is launching its 2026 traffic safety campaign, ‘Slow Your Roll,’ encouraging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and watch for people walking and biking - especially in school zones.

The push comes ahead of Walk & Roll to School Day on May 6, a nationwide event that invites students and families to walk, bike, or roll to school together.

All Roanoke elementary school students and families are encouraged to walk or bike together, if it works for your schedule and location.

In Roanoke, organizers say the goal is simple: make it easier, and safer, for kids to get to school outside of a car.

Unlike drivers, children walking or biking don’t have the protection of a vehicle and are still learning how to judge speed, distance, and traffic patterns. That makes them some of the most vulnerable people on the road.

Earlier this month, the City of Roanoke and Roanoke City Public Schools hosted a “Walk & Roll Ready Rally” to help families build confidence in walking, biking, and rolling safely. More than 50 people attended to learn safety tips and prepare for the May 6 event.

Whether families choose to participate or not, leaders say everyone has a role to play.

That includes drivers slowing down in school zones, parents talking with kids about safe habits, and neighbors staying aware during busy morning hours.

Rob Issem, Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator for the City of Roanoke, joined us in the studio Sunday to share how families can get involved.

Families interested in taking part in Walk & Roll to School Day can RSVP online or sign up to receive updates, resources, and support ahead of the event.

You can visit the 2026 Slow Your Roll website for information on how to participate, as well as traffic safety tips.