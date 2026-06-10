Lynchburg concert cancellation leaves ticket buyers waiting on refunds

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Weeks after a canceled concert left fans frustrated, some ticket buyers say they are still waiting on refunds — and getting little in the way of answers.

Refunds still pending after Dos Amigos cancellation

Mason Lane Entertainment canceled its Dos Amigos stop in Lynchburg nearly three weeks ago. Customers say they were told refunds would hit their accounts within five to 10 business days. Now, some say they are approaching day 14 with no refund and no firm answer on when one is coming.

Julie Wheeler, president of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia, says reputation should be a priority for event promoters — no matter the size of the show.

“In the world of concerts these are pretty small venues, these are pretty small events, and the reputation should be top of mind for them,” Wheeler said.

What ticket buyers can do now

Consumer experts say the first step for anyone waiting on a refund is to save everything — receipts, confirmation emails and any messages about refunds. From there, buyers should reach out to the company directly and ask for a specific timeline in writing.

Wheeler also offered a word of caution for anyone who purchased tickets through a third party.

“If you use a reseller, you’ll want to make sure that the reseller is registered with the national ticket sellers, that you have an audit trail of exactly where that ticket is originating,” Wheeler said.

For those who paid by credit card, options may also be available through the card issuer — but consumer advocates warn buyers not to wait too long, as credit card dispute deadlines can pass quickly.

Tips for buying tickets safely in the future

Wheeler says the best protection starts before the purchase is ever made.

“When you’re buying tickets, you’ll want to read and understand what the actual conditions are. Is it rain or shine, no cancellation, what options do you have? Always make sure you go through the venue directly,” Wheeler said.

10 News reached out to the general manager of Mason Lane Entertainment for comment but had not received a response as of publication. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.