Roanoke Police seeking assistance in identifying two persons of interest in shooting investigation Persons of interest (courtesy of RPD) (RPD2026) ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals described by police as persons of interest for events that occurred on the 3800 block of Panorama Ave.
Anyone with information can call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.
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