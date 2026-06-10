Law enforcement operation makes sizeable impact in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – The combined efforts of Virginia’s law enforcement departments through Operation “Combined Resolve-Roanoke Valley” have been revealed.

For the last month, roughly 80 people from 15 different agencies worked to identify and arrest offenders in the Roanoke area and surrounding counties.

Leaders say 300 arrest warrants were executed and 150 fugitives were arrested.

Roanoke City Police Chief Scott Booth explained one of the few instances where that partnership took place.

“On May the 12th, members of the Roanoke Police Department and the ATF observed a convicted violent felon and documented gang member in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest. Officers assigned to RPD’s violent suppression unit approached the individual and observed him place an object inside of an unoccupied vehicle. The individual was taken into custody without incident and the subsequent recovery of 2 firearms,” Booth said.

Chief Booth also touched on an active operation involving ATF agents where they seized 12 ounces of fentanyl.

Collectively, leaders from the organization say they seized enough fentanyl through this initiative to decimate the Roanoke Valley population.