Search underway for missing Missouri woman in Bedford

A search is underway for a missing Missouri woman who was last heard from in May while she was believed to be staying at a hotel in the Town of Bedford, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Rita Priyadarshani Francis, 58, is from Fenton, Missouri and has no known ties to the Bedford area; however, investigators believe that it is possible that she might have stayed at other nearby hotels and might have used public transportation or rideshare service during her time in the area.

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Her family members are concerned for Francis’ well-being due to her medical history and the fact that she might be without necessary medication. Authorities say the last known contact with Francis was on May 16. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Francis, recognizes her, or may have had contact with her is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department Crime Line at 540-587-6102 or by email at crimeline@bedfordva.gov.