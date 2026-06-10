Stormy Pattern Continues Wednesday

We are already kicking off an active weather morning with showers & storms scattered throughout the region. You’ll want to grab the umbrella for this afternoon and the next couple of days.

A few of these storms could be on the stronger side this afternoon and for the next several days. Be sure to download the Weather Authority mobile app for NWS alerts to be sent directly to your phone.

Radar Current as of 8:19A (WSLS 2026)

The severe risk today is the lowest of the next 3 days, however we could still experience some storms with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall this evening.

We have a significant amount of humidity in the atmosphere, meaning that any storms that do form and tap into that moisture will be quite the gullywasher.

SPC Day 1 Risk (WSLS 2026)

Tomorrow will be the greatest severe risk with damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail possible. Most of our viewing area is included in the slight risk zone, with the remainder of the area in the marginal risk.

The worst of the storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours.

SPC Day 2 Risk (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the bulk of the precipitation today arriving between 11 AM and 3 PM. You’ll want the umbrella for the lunch break and for the start of the evening commute!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Be sure to stay weather aware for the next couple of days and stay hydrated; it is going to be a hot couple of days leading into the weekend.