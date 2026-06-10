10 News: Tracking traffic lights

Have you ever gotten stuck behind a long traffic light while driving in your neighborhood? Well we want to hear from you.
10 News Digital Team
Have you ever gotten stuck behind a long traffic light while driving in your neighborhood?
Here at 10 News, we are observing traffic lights in Southwest Virginia. If you or anyone you know is aware of a light that is out of sync or just has a wait that is too long, we want to hear from you. Let us know by scanning the QR Code in this article by opening your phone’s camera app.