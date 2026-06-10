Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for June 11th and 12th for the risk of strong storms throughout the region.

SPC Day 2 (WSLS 2026)

SPC Day 2 (WSLS 2026)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight and marginal risk for strong to severe storms both Thursday and Friday.

The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall; however, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out entirely.

WInd Risk (WSLS 2026)

Portions of all 5 zones are included in the 15% probability of wind damage, with southern portions of NRV and Southside in the 5% risk area.

Hail Risk (WSLS 2026)

The hail risk will also be on the map for Thursday and Friday, with the entirety of the viewing area in that 5% risk zone for hail damage.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Some of these storms that pop up both Thursday and Friday will start out quite isolated. In this case, there is a better chance of rotation and the storm being able to quickly strengthen when these storms form as loners.

Thursday, as these storms fire off, a small tornado threat can not be ruled out for the Highlands Zone, especially. The threat is very small, but not zero.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Each day, storms will fire up in the afternoon and evening. The start time is looking to be around 1-3 PM on Thursday and 2-4 PM on Friday.

Be sure to stay weather aware and download the Weather Authority mobile app to have alerts sent directly to your phone when any warnings are issued.