Deputies arrest 72-year-old Patrick Springs man after shots fired into homes in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 72-year-old Patrick Springs man was taken into custody on multiple weapons charges following an hour-long standoff, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident began around 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, when deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Curtis Harold McBride’s home on Mountain View Loop. When deputies arrived, they found that two homes across the road from McBride’s residence had been shot into. Both homes had people inside at the time, and one of the shots hit near where a 3-year-old child was sleeping, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Soon after, deputies obtained a search warrant for McBride’s home. They tried to make contact with him, but he refused to come to the door. That’s when members of the sheriff’s office tactical team were called in, along with an armored vehicle from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities continued to call out to McBride, but he still refused to come out.

Around 11 a.m., authorities used the armored vehicle to break down the front door of McBride’s home. He eventually appeared in the doorway but still wouldn’t come out. Deputies then removed him from the doorway and took him into custody. He was treated for minor injuries and is being held without bond at the Patrick County Jail.

McBride was charged with the following offenses:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two rifles were recovered from McBride’s home. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more charges are expected. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia State Police also assisted during the incident.