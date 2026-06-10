Pearisburg residents push back on proposed 53% real estate tax increase

PEARISBURG, Va. – Dozens of Pearisburg residents packed a public hearing Tuesday night to push back on a proposed 53% increase to the town’s real estate tax rate — the first property tax increase in a decade.

Most residents who spoke said they understood the need for an increase but wanted it phased in gradually rather than applied all at once.

“I know that it’s a struggle, and not having a tax increase for 10 years, I understand that,” said Pearisburg resident Ricky McCoy. “You can’t go back and fix that, but I don’t think you can fix it all in one fell swoop either.”

Why the large jump?

Town Manager Adam Poser said the increase is the result of compounding financial pressures that the town has absorbed for years without raising the base property tax rate.

“It’s been a decade since property taxes were adjusted. In that time, inflation has increased by 40%, 28% since COVID alone,” Poser said. “In that period of time, council has done everything it could to keep that burden off of our residents by pushing those revenue streams and trying to keep up with cost impacts through transitory taxes, like meals tax, transient lodging, cigarette taxes, as opposed to every resident.”

Vice Mayor Kristi Eaton outlined three driving factors behind the proposed budget increase: the county’s most recent six-year property reassessment cycle, the broader economic pressures on local governments following years of historic inflation — including a 28% increase since COVID-19 — and the rising cost of materials, equipment, and personnel.

Residents raise affordability concerns

Resident Brandon Steele said the proposed jump could put a serious financial strain on property owners, particularly those who have invested heavily in the town.

“That’s a big issue because a 50% jump for some people could be thousands of dollars and they’ve invested in this town,” Steele said. “Yes, they own multiple properties but they love it here. They live here, they’ve invested in town.”

Steele also questioned whether the increase reflects a need or a want — a distinction he said every household has to make.

“If it’s a want, then we all make those decisions in our daily finances, each of us. I want a new car but I can’t afford it so I don’t get it. I don’t have an option to go tax somebody just because I want it,” he said.

Where Pearisburg stands among neighboring towns

Despite the size of the proposed increase, Poser noted that Pearisburg would not have the highest property tax rate in Giles County even if the hike is adopted.

“For the current tax rates in the county, you have the county as the highest. You have Narrows right behind them. And then you have Pearisburg in the middle. And then you have Pembroke and Rich Creek,” Poser said. “So we are in the median of the county.”

Poser also defended the town’s long-term financial planning approach, saying staff conducted a deep analysis to avoid the budget crises that have plagued other communities.

“We don’t want to end up like other communities that are struggling with their finances, which are in the news almost every single day,” he said. “We’re supposed to anticipate needs of the community and handle them before they become consequential to that community.”

What comes next

No decision was made at Tuesday’s public hearing. The meeting served solely as a venue for public comment. The Pearisburg Town Council will hold its budget adoption meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

Steele said he hopes council members weigh their decision carefully.

“I’m hoping that they make the best decision and it’s not an easy one,” he said.