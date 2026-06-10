VHSL boys and girls soccer state quarterfinals

The first round of the VHSL boys and girls soccer tournaments delivered exciting moments and high scoring action all across the state.

Boys:

In Class 1, Auburn had no problem with Honaker, a team who entered the game at 2-13-1, as the Eagles scored eight first half goals on their way to a 9-0 win. They advance to take on Northampton at Glenvar High School on Friday at 9 a.m.

Glenvar and Gate City battled it out in Class 2, and it was the Highlanders who came out on top 2-0. Glenvar will battle Bruton at Roanoke College on Friday at 9 a.m.

Christiansburg and Rocktown battled all the way into the depths of the second half, but Christiansburg found the back of the net with just over 10 minutes to go to advance in the Class 3 tournament. They’ll next take on Meridian on Friday at 1 p.m. That game will be played at Emory & Henry.

In Class 4, Blacksburg continued their dominance this season. The unbeaten Bruins held a 3-2 lead against Dominion at the half but exploded for four unanswered goals in the second to win 7-2. The Bruins will take on Atlee at Heritage High School on Friday at 9 a.m.

Girls:

Class 3 saw a local clash between unbeaten Cave Spring and Liberty Christian Academy, but it was Cave Spring who came out on top in dominating fashion 8-0. The win propels Cave Spring into the semifinal where they’ll take on William Monroe on Friday at 9 a.m. at Emory & Henry.