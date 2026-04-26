A Cool and Calm Day is Ahead

After a cold front pushed through the region that gave us widespread showers yesterday afternoon, our high temperatures will be decently cooler.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s for the day, and we will continue to see these temperatures linger around through the week.

today

We will be at our warmest around dinner time tonight and quickly cool off into the 50s as we approach 10PM.

today

It will be a bit breezy today, with wind gusts peaking at around 18 mph later this afternoon.

ROANOKE

All-in-all, today will be much calmer that yesterday. Though much more cloudy, the only precipitation we have the potential to see would be a brief sprinkle.

Tomorrow will have loads of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Yet another weather-maker comes Tuesday and will last through Wednesday, bringing beneficial rain.