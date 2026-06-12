Multiple injuries reported after tent collapse during outdoor service at EastLake Community Church in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:58 P.M.

Virginia Senator Mark Peake has released the following statement:

Recommended Videos

“I am saddened to hear of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening. As details continue to emerge, please join me in praying for the church family, first responders, and everyone impacted. Our thoughts are with the entire Bedford community during this difficult time.” VA Senator Mark Peake

A tent has collapsed at EastLake Community Church according to the Bedford County Public Information Officer, Shelley Basinger. Multiple injuries have been reported.

EastLake Community Church has also released this statement on their Facebook page:

“During our service tonight, a severe weather incident caused a failure of an outdoor tent. First responders are on site providing care to those in need. We would appreciate your prayers and your patience as we navigate this situation. We are trusting in the Lord for his care, strength, and help." EastLake Community Church

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.