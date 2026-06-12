Eureka Recreation Center officially opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A community project has come to fruition in Roanoke. The Eureka Recreation Center is officially open.

Project leaders helped with a major redevelopment goal for the building that has stood for more than six decades. The new renovation includes the addition of more than 5,700 square feet, a large indoor gym, upgraded restrooms, a multi-use community room, lounge space and dedicated areas for the “Play After School” Program.

“I really can’t describe how exciting it is to see a project like this come to life. As mentioned today, this is the biggest single investment that we’ve had in our parks and recreation dept. in it’s history, so it’s really transformative for the neighborhood and for the city.” Katie Slusher, parks and projects manager at Roanoke Parks and Recreation

The mural inside helps to explain the facility’s past and where it hopes to go in the future.