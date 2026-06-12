Henry County Sheriff’s Office facing $25 million lawsuit from man shot by deputies

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is facing a $25 million federal lawsuit from a man who was shot by deputies while authorities attempted to serve warrants in 2024.

The lawsuit, filed by Timothy Howell, alleges deputies violated his constitutional rights when they shot him three times during an encounter at his property in June 2024, leaving him seriously injured and permanently disabled.

The shooting occurred while the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies were attempting to serve warrants on Howell. At the time, Howell was facing charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges were later dismissed.

According to the lawsuit, deputies arrived at Howell’s property in unmarked vehicles, wore plain clothes and failed to identify themselves as law enforcement officers before approaching him.

Howell alleges he was unarmed when deputies opened fire and that he posed no immediate threat. The lawsuit claims deputies shot him without warning or justification.

However, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis previously told 10 News that investigators believed Howell had pointed a firearm at deputies during the encounter.

“We’re told that those investigators at the scene of the shooting have discovered numerous firearms, as well as suspected methamphetamine,” Davis said in a 2024 interview with 10 News.

In the lawsuit, Howell acknowledges that firearms were present on the property and that he threw the weapon away before deputies approached him, maintaining he was not carrying a weapon when deputies approached him.

The filing also cites forensic evidence from the scene, arguing Howell could not have been pointing a firearm at deputies when he was shot because one of the gunshot wounds entered his lower back.

The lawsuit seeks $25 million in damages and alleges excessive force and other constitutional violations by the deputies involved.

10 News reached out to both Howell’s attorneys and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Howell’s attorneys declined to comment, and the sheriff’s office did not provide a statement.