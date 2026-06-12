NokeFest returns to Roanoke River with music, art, community

ROANOKE, Va. – NokeFest is back, bringing three days of live music, local art and community spirit to the banks of the Roanoke River. The annual hometown festival runs this weekend, drawing residents together to celebrate the city, its artists and the river that winds through it.

Organizers made one notable change to this year’s lineup: the organized float trips that have been a staple of past NokeFest weekends will not be offered in 2026. Festival leaders say the decision came down to logistics and safety — not a lack of enthusiasm for the river.

“This year we’ve been focusing on patron safety a lot. We knew it was going to be very hot so we’ve been putting in a lot of shade sell space, reconfigured this site a bit to open up more shade, we ran a bunch of water lines, so the property has ample access to really clean water,” said Kody Reed, director of NokeFest.

For some attendees, skipping the floats stings — but it hasn’t kept the crowds away.

“That is a downfall this year. But I’m glad that we’re still able to come out here and support. It’s still going to be a good turnout; you can still go in the river but you’re just not floating,” said Miranda Wilson, a Roanoke resident.

The river remains central to the NokeFest experience. Riverside stages, food vendors, family-friendly activities and plenty of shoreline space for picnics and performances are all part of the weekend. Attendees can still enjoy the water — just on their own terms rather than as part of an organized float.

First-time vendors are also feeling the energy this year.

“This is my first year here as a vendor. It just seems like the place I wanted to be. Good people, good vibes,” said Lynzie Cape, a festival vendor.

Organizers say they are working to make the weekend welcoming and safe for everyone who attends. For the full schedule, ticket information and river access guidance, visit NokeFest’s website and social media channels.