Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Sunday, June 14th

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for Sunday, June 14th due to the risk of strong to severe storms. This will be a similar setup to this past Thursday and Friday.

Our region is now under a Slight and Marginal Risk. The Slight Risk Zone includes Lynchburg and Southside, with the remainder of our viewing area under the Marginal Risk.

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There are a few different threats that we are keeping a close eye on. The main threats with this line will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding. The greatest risk in our viewing area for damaging wind gusts is highlighted in the yellow swath below at the 15% risk. The remainder in the tan color is as a lower risk level.

The setup for this storm is very interesting, as the highest risk zone for the entirety of this setup looks to be the I-95 corridor and points east. However, with the amount of fuel in the atmosphere both Saturday and Sunday, we could see this change. Your Weather Authority will be watching this closely.

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The risk of a quick spin-up tornado can not be ruled out in this system in areas highlighted in green, or for portions of the Lynchburg and Southside Zones. This is mainly for that I-95 corridor and east, but again this could change within the next 24 hours given the right amount of shear and the nature of the storm motion.

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Futurecast shows these storms kicking off around peak daytime heating between 1-3 PM. These pop up storms will have the fuel needed to bring hail, damaging wind gusts and the very low but non-zero chance for a isolated tornado.

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Around 3-6 PM storms will move into the Lynchburg, Southside and Roanoke Valley and wrap up around 10-12 AM.

Be sure to stay weather aware today and download the Weather Authority Mobile App to have alerts sent directly to your phone when severe weather alerts are issued.