Frankin County YMCA 2026 Summer Camp

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Working parents looking for summer childcare have an option at the Franklin County YMCA, which is running an all-day summer camp program throughout the school break.

Camp is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across all seven weeks school is out. Kids spend their days staying active, making friends, and taking part in themed activities and special events.

Something new every week

Each week brings a new theme, and every Friday campers go on a field trip. This week’s theme is “Let’s Get This Party Started,” complete with a bounce house.

Throughout the summer, campers also take part in sports, crafts, and swimming.

More than just fun

Camp leaders say they make a point of weaving life skills into the daily routine — focusing on responsibility, respect, and teamwork alongside the activities.

For staff, the reward goes beyond the programming. Childcare Director Jamie Stump says the relationships built over the years are what make the job meaningful.

“This one right here I’ve had since she was two, so being able to watch them grow up and be sweet children, I love it,” Stump said.

Front desk staff member Peyton Poff echoed that sentiment.

“Always a great part about being here, because the kids just mean so much and they’re awesome,” Poff said.

How to sign up

Registration is open through the summer, but YMCA staff encourage families to sign up early — available spots can fill quickly. More information is available here.