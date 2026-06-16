What’s going around? Southwest Virginia heat-related illness visits already above yearly average

Daily Heat-Related Illness Visits in Southwest Region Residents. Data from the Virginia Department of Health.

10 News’ “What’s Going Around” looks at trending health topics and local respiratory virus data in the Roanoke region and across Virginia. Thanks to a partnership with Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation, the station can show localized disease data for the community.

Heat-related illness visits in Southwest Virginia are already outpacing the typical yearly average.

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From May 1 through June 14, there were 108 emergency department and urgent care visits for heat-related illness among Southwest Virginia residents, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). That is above the yearly average of 66 visits for the same time period.

All of 2025 saw 550 heat-related emergency visits in the region, compared with the annual average of 345 visits per year.

CDC HeatRisk Forecast for Roanoke City County, VA. Source: CDC (as of 6/15/26) (John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security)

The CDC’s Heat Health Risk forecast shows a moderate risk of heat-related illness for the Roanoke area Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday this week, according to data current as of June 15, 2026.

Within the Southwest Virginia region, Bedford County and the cities of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem recorded the highest number of visits at 14, followed by Lynchburg with 11 visits and Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville with 10 visits from May 1 through June 14.

Daily Heat-Related Illness Visits in Southwest Region Residents. Data from the Virginia Department of Health. (John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security)

Among those affected, 82 percent are white, 64 percent are male and 36 percent are female, according to VDH data.

There have been 918 heat-illness-related emergency visits from May 1 through June 14 across the whole state this year. This is higher than the yearly average of 500 visits by this time in previous years.

Anyone can get sick from the heat, but older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with heart or lung conditions and those working or exercising outdoors face the highest risk, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security.

People who spend extended time outside are also at risk for heat cramps, which can occur during or after demanding physical activity. Sweating depletes the body’s salt and moisture levels, and low salt levels in muscles can lead to painful cramping or spasms in the abdomen, arms or legs. Heat cramps can also be an early warning sign of heat exhaustion.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include muscle cramping, heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness, shortness of breath and nausea. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should move to a cool location right away and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

To reduce the risk, drink plenty of water throughout the day, take breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day when possible.