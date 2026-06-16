Law enforcement searching for two persons of interest in breaking and entering investigation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for two persons of interest as part of a breaking and entering investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
HCSO said a breaking and entering incident recently occurred in Boxwood Drive in the Bassett area. Now, investigators are working to identify two women who were captured on a trail camera.
If you have any information regarding these two, or any information regarding the incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
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