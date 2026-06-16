Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
Giraffe calves from Natural Bridge Zoo found safe, placed in specialized care
Two teens arrested after stabbing in Danville that left another teen injured

Local News

Law enforcement searching for two persons of interest in breaking and entering investigation in Henry County

10 News Digital Team

Two people of interest in Henry County investigation. (Copyright 2026 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for two persons of interest as part of a breaking and entering investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said a breaking and entering incident recently occurred in Boxwood Drive in the Bassett area. Now, investigators are working to identify two women who were captured on a trail camera.

Recommended Videos

Two people of interest in Henry County investigation. (Copyright 2026 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding these two, or any information regarding the incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.