Law enforcement searching for two persons of interest in breaking and entering investigation in Henry County

Two people of interest in Henry County investigation.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for two persons of interest as part of a breaking and entering investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said a breaking and entering incident recently occurred in Boxwood Drive in the Bassett area. Now, investigators are working to identify two women who were captured on a trail camera.

Recommended Videos

Two people of interest in Henry County investigation. (Copyright 2026 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding these two, or any information regarding the incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).