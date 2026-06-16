Dry & Sunny Today, Storms Late Week.

We are starting off our day with very dry dewpoints and a lot of sunshine! A few clouds will hang around, but today will be the type of day where we see more sunshine than cloud cover.

No rainfall is expected from the passing clouds, but that will change mid-week with the arrival of our next system.

Muggy Meter (WSLS 2026)

As you head out the door this morning, you may need the light jacket! Temperatures will start out in the 40s and 50s, but quickly make it into the 60s by 9 AM with just a few passing clouds.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows that a system will stay well to our south, but we could get a few clouds out of it!

Our next weather-maker will be a series of fronts that will bring showers & storms back into the forecast mid to late week. A few storms could be stronger on Thursday, while it is too far out for specifics, it is something that we are keeping an eye on.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Today will be the coolest day out of the next week, with our temperatures back into the 80s and 90s for the remainder of the week.

Be sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather today!